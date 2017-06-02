Phillies Opposition Roadblock: San Francisco Giants

May 30, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Aaron Hill celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Nunez after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports The Phillies are coming off of one of the most embarrassing months of baseball in franchise history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.