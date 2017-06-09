Nunez (hamstring) to be re-evaluated Friday
The Giants are concerned about third baseman Eduardo Nunez ' left hamstring and have decided to sit him for the remainder of the four-game set against the Braves. Nunez had an MRI Tuesday and the results showed more hamstring inflammation.
