Nolan Arenado stops grounder barehanded, throws out Giants batter from his back
In the bottom of the third inning against San Francisco Wednesday, Giants pitcher Ty Blach - a Regis Jesuit High School alum - hit a grounder toward the Rockies' all-star third baseman. Arenado stopped the ball with his bare hand, grabbed it, spun around and threw Blach out at first for the second out in the inning.
