Max Scherzer goes the distance: Washington Nationals sweep San Francisco Giants with 3-1 win
With Bryce Harper serving the first game of his three-game suspension tonight, the Washington Nationals carried on without him and beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 to earn their first ever sweep at AT&T Park. Max Scherzer just missed a complete game in his last start, falling one out short after loading the bases in the top of the ninth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC