Max Scherzer goes the distance: Washington Nationals sweep San Francisco Giants with 3-1 win

With Bryce Harper serving the first game of his three-game suspension tonight, the Washington Nationals carried on without him and beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 to earn their first ever sweep at AT&T Park. Max Scherzer just missed a complete game in his last start, falling one out short after loading the bases in the top of the ninth.

