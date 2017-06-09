Matt's all folks! Kemp walks off over Giants

Matt Kemp 's opposite-field, two-run home run off Cory Gearrin enabled the Braves to claim a 5-3, 11-inning win over the Giants Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. Nick Markakis drew a one-out walk before Kemp drilled a 1-0 slider that snuck over the top of the right-field wall.

