Matt's all folks! Kemp walks off over Giants

Matt Kemp 's opposite-field, two-run home run off Cory Gearrin enabled the Braves to claim a 5-3, 11-inning win over the Giants Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. Nick Markakis drew a one-out walk before Kemp drilled a 1-0 slider that snuck over the top of the right-field wall.

