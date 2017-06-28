Mark Melancon headed to disabled list again, Sam Dyson to become Giants closer
JUNE 20: Mark Melancon #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. SAN FRANCISCO Giants closer Mark Melancon is going on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season.
