Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey Rumored to Be Untouchable in Giants Trade Talks

The San Francisco Giants ' 2017 MLB season has been a massive disappointment, but if the front office starts trading assets to build for the future, don't expect to see it deal Madison Bumgarner or Buster Posey. On Tuesday, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Giants general manager Bobby Evans has deemed Bumgarner, Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford as the team's "three true untouchables."

