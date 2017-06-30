Love him or hate him, Gorkys Hernandez becoming more valuable to Giants
While Hernandez fit into San Francisco's plans as a bench presence and extra outfielder this year, his early-season at-bats were often cringe-worthy and drew the type of groans you're more accustomed to hearing when a boxer is over-matched and continually pummeled back into the ropes. When Hernandez's batting average dipped to .065 on April 21, it was practically a miracle the Giants had yet to designate the Venezuelan outfielder for assignment.
