Love him or hate him, Gorkys Hernande...

Love him or hate him, Gorkys Hernandez becoming more valuable to Giants

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

While Hernandez fit into San Francisco's plans as a bench presence and extra outfielder this year, his early-season at-bats were often cringe-worthy and drew the type of groans you're more accustomed to hearing when a boxer is over-matched and continually pummeled back into the ropes. When Hernandez's batting average dipped to .065 on April 21, it was practically a miracle the Giants had yet to designate the Venezuelan outfielder for assignment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC