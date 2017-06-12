Lone Peak's Seth Corry drafted by San Francisco Giants in third round of MLB draft
Seth Corry largely met and even exceeded draft expectations on Tuesday when the San Francisco Giants picked up the lefty pitcher in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft. Corry was the 96th player drafted in the 40-round draft and the first local prospect taken.
