Kiszla: Why Nolan Arenado believes Rockies can be "most dangerous team in the major leagues"

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado #28 throws out San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley #5 at first in the 6th inning at Coors Field June 17, 2017 in Denver. The clock in the clubhouse read 4:54 p.m., and the Rockies had recorded the last out of their 5-1 victory against San Francisco nearly an hour earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.