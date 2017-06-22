In unstable Giants bullpen, Dysona s emergence a welcome sight

When the Texas Rangers designated reliever Sam Dyson for assignment in late May, a small handful of clubs looking to stock their bullpens for a run at the postseason reportedly expressed interest. That's why it came as a surprise when Dyson landed with the San Francisco Giants, a team that already dropped off the playoff radar in the National League and a franchise that spent $62 million on a closer this offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.