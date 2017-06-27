Hwang Jae-gyun to be called up by San Francisco Giants: source
South Korean minor leaguer Hwang Jae-gyun will be called up by the San Francisco Giants this week, an informed source confirmed Wednesday. The source said the Giants will promote the infielder from the Triple-A Sacramento prior to a home game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday or early Thursday in South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC