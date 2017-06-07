Hunter Strickland's jersey from fight with Bryce Harper up for auction
You have about as much time as a Major League Baseball game takes to try your hand at purchasing the jersey worn by Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland in a now-infamous brawl with Bryce Harper. MLB.com is auctioning off the uniform donned by Strickland when he pegged Harper and eventually fought with the Nationals star outfielder.
