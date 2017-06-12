Giants surprise kids with Play Ball BP

Giants surprise kids with Play Ball BP

Giants manager Bruce Bochy interrupted his announced question-and-answer session with 35 youth league ballplayers Sunday morning to grant them an unexpected privilege: a round of batting practice on the diamond at AT&T Park. "We're going to be scouting you because we're struggling to hit right now, so we may sign a couple of you," Bochy jokingly said.

