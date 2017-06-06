Giants' revolving door in left field reaches 10 (!) starters,...
San Francisco Giants' Jarrett Parker is helped off the field by athletic trainer Dave Groeschner, left, and Manager Bruce Bochy, after injuring his right shoulder when he collided with the wall while catching a line drive by the Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning as the Giants lost 5-0 to the Rockies at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. MILWAUKEE What would manager Bochy have said in spring training if told that he would be starting his 10th different left fielder in early June? Yeah, pretty much.
