Giants' revolving door in left field ...

Giants' revolving door in left field reaches 10 (!) starters,...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

San Francisco Giants' Jarrett Parker is helped off the field by athletic trainer Dave Groeschner, left, and Manager Bruce Bochy, after injuring his right shoulder when he collided with the wall while catching a line drive by the Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning as the Giants lost 5-0 to the Rockies at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. MILWAUKEE What would manager Bochy have said in spring training if told that he would be starting his 10th different left fielder in early June? Yeah, pretty much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC