Giants promote Jones, designate Hill
The Giants continued to look toward the future Saturday, purchasing the contract of infielder Ryder Jones from Triple-A Sacramento and designating veteran infielder Aaron Hill for assignment. Jones, 23, hit .299 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in 53 games with the River Cats.
