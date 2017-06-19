Giants play as hard as they can only to get swept extra hard in Colorado

The Giants were swept by the Rockies in a four-game series for the first time ever, but given the state of both teams, it's not really that shocking. When Ty Blach's solid start ended after a pair of home runs to give the Rockies the lead in the seventh inning, I definitely considered the possibility that the Giants might tie the game only to lose it in the bottom of the ninth or in extra innings.

