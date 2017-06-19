Giants play as hard as they can only ...

Giants play as hard as they can only to get swept extra hard in Colorado

The Giants were swept by the Rockies in a four-game series for the first time ever, but given the state of both teams, it's not really that shocking. When Ty Blach's solid start ended after a pair of home runs to give the Rockies the lead in the seventh inning, I definitely considered the possibility that the Giants might tie the game only to lose it in the bottom of the ninth or in extra innings.

