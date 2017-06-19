Giants outfielder Morse still feeling concussion effects

Good evening from AT&T Park, where a bunch of zombies rolled into the home clubhouse after the Giants ' flight from Atlanta landed in San Francisco at 4:45 a.m. The bus brought the team to the ballpark at 5:15, and the players headed home for as much shuteye as they could get before gathering for Friday night's game against the Mets . Here is a series pitting the teams that met in the National League Wild Card Game not nine months ago, and both are a mess.

