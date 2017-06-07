Giants notes: Will we see Kyle Crick, Joan Gregorio or Jae-gyun Hwang anytime soon?

The San Francisco Giants' Kyle Crick pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning of their final spring training game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017. MILWAUKEE Giants manager Bruce Bochy held a lengthy conversation Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento skipper Dave Brundage, and received a full download on the status of the River Cats roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.