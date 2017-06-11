Giants notes: Madison Bumgarner set to face hitters this weekend
APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Bumgarner threw off a mound for the second time in three days Sunday, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy expressed surprise at how the left-hander was "letting it go" during his 30-pitch session.
