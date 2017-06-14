Giants notes: Jarrett Parker gets to dig in against Madison Bumgarner
Jarrett Parker prepares to take batting practice at the San Francisco Giants Spring Training camp, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Az. SAN FRANCISCO Jarrett Parker emerged from the indoor cage, with perspiration dotting his forehead and a smile on his face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC