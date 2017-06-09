Giants may turn to prospects, just not right now
After a four and a half hour flight back to the west coast on Thursday evening, the San Francisco Giants return home at a crossroads. At 25-37 and 14.0 games back of the Colorado Rockies in the National League West, the Giants have underperformed relative to nearly every possible expectation this season.
