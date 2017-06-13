Giants lose roster flexibility waiting for Strickland appeal verdict

Two weeks after Giants' reliever Hunter Strickland hit Nationals' start Bryce Harper in the hip with a 98-mile per hour fastball that led to a benches-clearing brawl, Strickland is still waiting to serve his suspension. The good news? Major League Baseball finally heard Strickland's appeal hearing on Tuesday morning, which means the Giants' pitcher should hear a verdict soon regarding whether or not his six-game suspension will be reduced.

