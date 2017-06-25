Giants lose Posey and Nu ez, waste ei...

Giants lose Posey and Nu ez, waste eight-run comeback

The Giants' Brandon Belt avoids an inside pitch from Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman during the first inning on Thursday. Mere moments after Eduardo Nuñez sustained a left hamstring injury on his 30th birthday, Buster Posey hurt himself in the most improbable way in a 10-9 loss to the Colorado Rockies: while hitting a home run.

