Giants' Bumgarner has uneven outing during rehab start

15 hrs ago

San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner allowed four runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings and had an uneven outing during a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night. The 2014 World Series MVP consistently clocked his fastball in the low 90s and was mostly crisp with his off-speed pitches but frequently fell behind in the count and got hit hard early.

Chicago, IL

