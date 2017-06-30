Giants back Cueto with season-high 18 hits in victory over Pirates
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, front left, spins away from the ball in front of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by reliever Jhan Marinez in the sixth inning Friday in Pittsburgh. Giants' Austin Slater scored on the play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC