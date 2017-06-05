Giants and Brewers clash amidst equal...

Giants and Brewers clash amidst equally surprising seasons

When the 2017 season began, most observers figured the San Francisco Giants would be battling for a postseason berth while the Milwaukee Brewers would be way back behind the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs as they continue their complete rebuild. Two months into the season, though, the two teams' fortunes are reversed.

