Giants ace Bumgarner will rehab against the Grizzlies a " but youa ll have to drive to see it

Before pitcher Madison Bumgarner helped the San Francisco Giants win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the big lefty played for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies in 2010. On Friday, Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch against the Grizzlies while making a rehab stint with the Sacramento River Cats.

