Giants ace Bumgarner will rehab against the Grizzlies a " but youa ll have to drive to see it
Before pitcher Madison Bumgarner helped the San Francisco Giants win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the big lefty played for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies in 2010. On Friday, Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch against the Grizzlies while making a rehab stint with the Sacramento River Cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC