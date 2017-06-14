Garcia selected in 15th round by San Francisco Giants

Garcia selected in 15th round by San ...

Texas Tech's Orlando Garcia was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 15th round with the 456th pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday. He is the 12th Red Raiders to be drafted in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

