Galvis homers from both sides of plate

13 hrs ago

He then ripped a 1-2 curveball from right-hander Derek Law for a solo homer in the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 9-7 lead. He is the first Phillies player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Jimmy Rollins on July 21, 2011, at Wrigley Field.

