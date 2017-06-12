Freeland pitches 6 solid innings, Roc...

Freeland pitches 6 solid innings, Rockies beat Giants 5-1

Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, Tony Wolters drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants again, 5-1 on Saturday. Freeland wasn't as sharp as his seven shutout innings against San Francisco on April 23. He pitched with runners on base in every inning but held the Giants to one run and eight hits.

