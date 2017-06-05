Former Somerset Patriots Pitcher Nik ...

Former Somerset Patriots Pitcher Nik Turley To Be Called Up To Minnesota Twins

15 hrs ago

He is scheduled to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Turley began the 2017 season with Double-A Chattanooga, where he made five appearances and yielded just one run over 24.1 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts.

Chicago, IL

