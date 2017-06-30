For Giants' Hwang Jae-gyun, MLB debut...

For Giants' Hwang Jae-gyun, MLB debut means major payday

15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Hwang Jae-gyun of the San Francisco Giants fulfilled a clause in his contract by making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday, which means he could make up to $1.6 million in incentives. In January, Hwang signed a minor league deal with San Francisco that included performance-based bonuses and incentives.

Chicago, IL

