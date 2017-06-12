Escobar takes advantage of starting chances
With starting shortstop Jorge Polanco set to return Monday after being placed on the bereavement list to attend his grandfather's funeral, Eduardo Escobar made the most of his opportunity at shortstop against the Giants on Sunday. Escobar went 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs, but it wasn't enough with reliever Matt Belisle failing to protect a one-run lead in the seventh in an eventual at AT&T Park.
