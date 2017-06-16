Draft expert Jonathan Mayo on 1050: Giants add raw power with early picks

In their World Series wins in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the San Francisco Giants never leaned on an offense that mashes the baseball. The 2017 Giants, however, have experienced a power outage at the plate that has heavily contributed to an NL West worst 26-42 record, that in all likelihood has the organization out of the race for the pennant before it even begins.

