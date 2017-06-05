DODEA baseball players impress MLB sc...

DODEA baseball players impress MLB scouts, former pros

20 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Like outfielders chasing a fly ball, high school baseball players from across the Pacific converged Sunday on Yokosuka's Berkey Field for a skills clinic attended by Major League scouts. "We're just a few players and parents who wanted to get together and practice," said Ray Denny, a former Yokosuka civilian base worker who started Field of Dreams in 2008 to showcase the talent of players from Department of Defense overseas schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

