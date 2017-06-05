DODEA baseball players impress MLB scouts, former pros
Like outfielders chasing a fly ball, high school baseball players from across the Pacific converged Sunday on Yokosuka's Berkey Field for a skills clinic attended by Major League scouts. "We're just a few players and parents who wanted to get together and practice," said Ray Denny, a former Yokosuka civilian base worker who started Field of Dreams in 2008 to showcase the talent of players from Department of Defense overseas schools.
