DeGrom Strikes Out Seven In Eight Sol...

DeGrom Strikes Out Seven In Eight Solid Innings As Mets Top San Francisco

DeGrom struck out seven and allowed one run while scattering four hits to lead the Mets to their second win in a row after they had lost four straight and seven of eight entering the series. It was also the third straight game deGrom pitched eight full innings.

