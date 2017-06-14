Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3
Darren Baker got scooped up by Dad's team again. The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3 Darren Baker got scooped up by Dad's team again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC