Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3

10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Darren Baker got scooped up by Dad's team again. The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft

Chicago, IL

