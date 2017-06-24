Cueto dazzles again, Giants lose again

The night before Ryder Jones made his Major League debut against New York Mets' starter Jacob deGrom, Jones and his roommate, Giants prospect Christian Arroyo, popped in "MLB: The Show" on their PlayStation to see what the new third baseman would contend with upon arriving at AT&T Park. According to Jones, he singled and popped out against the former National League Rookie of the Year late on Friday night, and it turns out, that's almost as much damage than the Giants were able to do against deGrom in person.

