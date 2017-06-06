Continue reading Rangers trade Sam Dyson to San Francisco

Continue reading Rangers trade Sam Dy...

8 hrs ago

Sam Dyson will get to reset and restart his statistically awful 2017 season in a place renowned for its friendliness to pitchers: San Francisco. The Rangers on Tuesday sent Dyson and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

