Complete Blach-out for Giants in Philadelphia

JUNE 02: Pitcher Ty Blach #50 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Brandon Belt #9 after scoring on a single by Eduardo Nunez #10 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PHILADELPHIA Ty Blach did not merely control the strike zone Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.