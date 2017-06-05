Cardinals shutout Phillies in 7-0 vic...

Cardinals shutout Phillies in 7-0 victory

12 hrs ago

Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez recorded his first ever shutout Saturday as the Cardinals won their second straight game with a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals are now 28-32.

Chicago, IL

