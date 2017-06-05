Buster Posey still leading NL All-Sta...

Buster Posey still leading NL All-Star voting by nearly 2-to-1 margin

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: McCovey Chronicles

Buster Posey, whose steely resolve will save us all when the oceans swallow the world, is still the leading vote-getter at catcher in the 2017 NL All-Star Voting, nearly doubling the total by runner-up, Willson Contreras, and getting more than twice as many votes as perennial arch-rival Yadier Molina. Posey is hitting .343/.439/.512 this season, although he's hit just .260 with a .320 slugging percentage over his last 15 games, with no homers and three doubles in 64 plate appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC