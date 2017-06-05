Buster Posey still leading NL All-Star voting by nearly 2-to-1 margin
Buster Posey, whose steely resolve will save us all when the oceans swallow the world, is still the leading vote-getter at catcher in the 2017 NL All-Star Voting, nearly doubling the total by runner-up, Willson Contreras, and getting more than twice as many votes as perennial arch-rival Yadier Molina. Posey is hitting .343/.439/.512 this season, although he's hit just .260 with a .320 slugging percentage over his last 15 games, with no homers and three doubles in 64 plate appearances.
