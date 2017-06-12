Buffalo's Logan Harasta drafted by San Francisco Giants
It was a good day Tuesday for the Buffalo Bulls and RHP Logan Harasta after this season was short on them for the Bulls baseball squad. Harasta was drafted in the 7th round, 216th overall, by the San Francisco Giants.
