Brian Dozier's two-run home run gives Twins a victory over Giants
That's the mathematics that the Twins utilized on Saturday, blasting two home runs that sailed into the AT&T Park bleachers to top the Giants' one home run that splashed into McCovey Cove. Kennys Vargas and Brian Dozier suppled the power, Jose Berrios handled the pitching, and the Twins assured themselves of a winning road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Giants.
