Blach runs into hard luck as Royals trounce Giants

After posting a 1.87 ERA in his first five home starts filling in for the injured Madison Bumgarner in the Giants rotation, Blach took one on the chin against the Kansas City Royals at AT&T Park Tuesday, surrendering seven earned runs over 5 2/3 innings of work in an 8-1 loss. Although he gave up 10 hits, the crooked numbers look a lot worse than Blach's stuff was in the 2014 World Series rematch at China Basin.

