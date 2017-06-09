Benicia High grad Matt Brown signs with the San Francisco Giants organization
Benicia High School grad Matt Brown had few doubts about whether he wanted to turn professional or return for his senior season at San Jose State. “I was set in my mind that I wanted to go play professional baseball,” Brown said Wednesday night.
