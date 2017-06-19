Atlanta Braves Bats Hot Behind Dickey...

Atlanta Braves Bats Hot Behind Dickey Gem for 9-0 Shutout of Giants

15 hrs ago

After a pair of walkoff wins over the visiting Marlins over the weekend, the Braves hosted the Giants Monday night in the first of four. Atlanta got a masterful performance from a veteran starter, and a boatload of offense from just about everyone in a 9-0 shutout win over San Francisco.

