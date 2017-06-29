As trade deadline nears, Giants may m...

As trade deadline nears, Giants may make deals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey drives in a run with a double in the third inning, as Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki watches Thursday, June 22, in Atlanta. SAN FRANCISCO >> If catcher Buster Posey is the heart of the San Francisco Giants, then shortstop Brandon Crawford is the rest of the team's circulatory system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC