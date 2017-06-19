Appeal denied: Giants' Strickland must serve 6-game suspension

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, prepares to hit San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. less Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, prepares to hit San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.